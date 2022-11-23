Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,517. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

Insider Activity

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

