Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of URBN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters
In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
