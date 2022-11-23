USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $736.53. 7,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,461. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $939.41. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

