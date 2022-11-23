USS Investment Management Ltd Has $45.18 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $45,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.29. 19,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,976. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

