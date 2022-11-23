USS Investment Management Ltd Has $51.74 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 114,245 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 565,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,517,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

