USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New $40.75 Million Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 658,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,749,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 80,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PDD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 237,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,286,750. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.