USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94,621 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 560,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 174,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 699,875 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $125.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,422. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

