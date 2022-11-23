USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,417 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.55. 65,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,638. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

