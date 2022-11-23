USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,419 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in American Express by 1,276.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in American Express by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

