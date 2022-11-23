USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 19,364 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

