USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 87,547 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,547 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 100,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 429,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,209,792. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

