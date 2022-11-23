USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 492,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,080. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

