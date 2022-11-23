Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CAO Michael S. Ryan Sells 900 Shares

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VVV. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622,194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after acquiring an additional 193,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.1% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

