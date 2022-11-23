Valvoline Inc. (VVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Valvoline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VVV opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Valvoline

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valvoline by 63.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

