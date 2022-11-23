VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Trading Down 0.2%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 10,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 66,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

VanEck China Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 100,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,932 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.