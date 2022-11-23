Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

