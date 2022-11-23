Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.9% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.43. 493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

