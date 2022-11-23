Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VV opened at $182.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
