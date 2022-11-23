Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 167,416 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,416 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.10% of Trimble worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 74.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1,252.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,066. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

