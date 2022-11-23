Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 20,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SGEN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.81. 8,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.