Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 2,710,424 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 2.52% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $1,008,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.50. 2,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

