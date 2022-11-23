Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.54.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.97. 7,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.39.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

