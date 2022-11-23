Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,310 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,310 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $11.40 on Wednesday, hitting $197.50. The stock had a trading volume of 115,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,629. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $310.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.87.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

