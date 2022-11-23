Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 112,497 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 36.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after buying an additional 75,673 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.34. The stock had a trading volume of 93,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $399.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

