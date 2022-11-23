Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares during the period. KLA comprises 0.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $49,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.55. 27,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,300. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average of $337.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

