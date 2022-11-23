Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $15.28 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

BSX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. 53,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,936. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

