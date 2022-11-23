Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $24.47 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

