Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $27.95 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.82. 158,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average is $130.43.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

