Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 27,342 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $97.42. 529,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,977,080. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.