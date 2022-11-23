Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 66,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 648,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,630,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.96. 5,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.60 and a 200 day moving average of $322.33. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $457.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

