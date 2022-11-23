Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $58.63 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $58.63 million and $97.07 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.56 or 0.08628983 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00470298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.64 or 0.28854702 BTC.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0217579 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,181,045.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

