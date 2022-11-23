Verge Market Capitalization Tops $46.53 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $46.53 million and $31.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,456.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00472143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00119069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.00816138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00698657 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00240349 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,320,063 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

