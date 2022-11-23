Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $73,884.76 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00475128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00119159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00814018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00697336 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00239912 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,516,285 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

