Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,813 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,351,000 after buying an additional 320,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $322.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

