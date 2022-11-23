Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

