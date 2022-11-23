VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.10.

In other VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) news, Director Bradley W. Wells purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,993,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,793,785.10.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

