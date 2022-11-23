Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.07. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.72) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210 ($2.48).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

