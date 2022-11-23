Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 10th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

