Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.81 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $76.46 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00017052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.72048614 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $10,209,317.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

