Wanchain Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00078615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00059327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

