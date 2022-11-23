Wanchain Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $988,012.24 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00076940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00059340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023327 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

