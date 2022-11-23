WAXE (WAXE) Price Reaches $58.70 on Major Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $58.70 or 0.00356624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 11% against the US dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $218,656.83 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.59 or 0.08632261 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00470827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.87 or 0.28887131 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

