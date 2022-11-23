WAXE (WAXE) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $44,145.69 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAXE has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.86 or 0.00358627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

