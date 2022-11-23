Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 146,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 744.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Insider Activity

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

