Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.16. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 352.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Recommended Stories
