Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.16. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 352.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

