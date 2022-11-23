Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Up 2.7%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Wilton Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$49.52 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.