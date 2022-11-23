Winch Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ROP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.91. 4,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $494.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.