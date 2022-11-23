Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

