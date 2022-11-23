Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,075,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.