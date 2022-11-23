Winch Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 169,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

